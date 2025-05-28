As Monsoon approaches, 146 waterlogging spots identified in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the Monsoon season approaches, the Hyderabad water board and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have identified 146 waterlogging hotspots that require continuous field-level monitoring.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday, May 28, convened a review meeting with senior officials of the Hyderabad Water Board to assess the 90-day monsoon preparedness plan and ongoing projects aimed at ensuring uninterrupted, quality water supply and efficient sewage management during the upcoming rainy season.

The minister stressed the importance of vigilance across all levels, from directors to field staff, during the monsoon, highlighting special focus on drinking water purity and preventing sewage overflow in Hyderabad.

He instructed the officials to ensure adequate chlorine use to safeguard against water contamination risks during the rains.

The minister congratulated the Hyderabad water board team for successfully reducing sewer overflow complaints by 30 percent under the ongoing 90-day operation, lauding their efforts in cleaning over 3,200 km of sewage pipelines and 2.54 lakh manholes.

40,000 consumers booked water tankers last summer

Addressing groundwater concerns, Ponnam revealed that 40,000 consumers had booked water tankers last summer, and surveys found no cesspools in their premises, contributing to rising groundwater issues.

He urged strict compliance, mandating the construction of cesspools in all premises over 300 square yards within the Outer Ring Road limits and warned of special action against defaulters, with 16,000 notices already issued.

On the Water Board’s finances, the minister urged steps to increase revenue, reduce water wastage, prevent leakages, and crack down on illegal drain connections. He assured support from the government to clear pending dues and urged tapping into Central Government schemes to strengthen the board’s autonomy.

Major projects to secure long-term water supply in Hyderabad

Highlighting major infrastructure projects, Ponnam spoke about the Rs 7,000 crore Godavari Phase 2 and 3 drinking water projects and the construction of 39 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), which will secure Hyderabad’s water needs for the next three decades.

The Hyderabad water board has also focused on septic tank construction under the special rainy season plan. So far, 41 septic tanks have been built around 58 dry borewells, and over 100 consumers have constructed septic tanks with the board’s encouragement and NGO support.

MD Ashok Reddy presented detailed updates on current projects, revenue, expenditures, and plans. He emphasised the use of modern technologies, including GIS-based mobile applications and dashboards, to monitor sewer maintenance and waste removal across 24,650 areas.

Minister Ponnam concluded by encouraging the public to report water supply or sewage issues through the Hyderabad water board customer care number 155313.