Hyderabad gears up for heavy rains; IMD upgrades warning for Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, which had issued an orange alert earlier, has upgraded the warning for Telangana districts in view of the expected heavy rains.

The weather department forecast very heavy rains in Telangana districts on May 28 and 29, 2025.

Telangana to witness thunderstorm

According to IMD Hyderabad, various districts of Telangana are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till May 31.

Though the orange alert will continue till May 29, a yellow alert will remain till May 31.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted heavy rains in the city.

“A few parts of Hyderabad could receive 40-60mm of rain,” he added.

MONSOON ONSET SPELL AHEAD FOR HYDERABAD CITY TODAY ⚠️⛈️



An excellent day of HyderabadRains ahead anytime during late afternoon – midnight with WIDESPREAD Moderate – Heavy Downpours ahead in various parts of the city



Few parts of HYD city can get 40-60mm rains, get ready ⚠️⛈️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 27, 2025

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department has predicted rains accompanied by gusty winds. It has also forecast a generally cloudy sky.

In view of the expected weather conditions, IMD has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad too.

Meanwhile, even before the official onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been battered by intense rainfall, leading to widespread disruption across the city.

The heavy downpour triggered 79 incidents, including tree falls, house wall collapses, and electrical short circuits, which severely impacted traffic movement and caused major inconvenience to commuters navigating through waterlogged streets.