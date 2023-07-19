As monsoon sets in Hyderabad, KTR reviews situation

Hyderabad: State municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister K T Rama Rao held a meeting here on Wednesday with senior GHMC officials and reviewed the rain situation in the city.

Hyderabad has been receiving mild to moderate showers for the last 2-3 days. KTR directed officials to coordinate with officials from the department of electricity, revenue, traffic police as well as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall and ensure public safety.

GHMC officials who were present in the meeting informed KTR that dewatering pumps are being placed in low-lying areas of the city and roads prone to water logging.

Officials expressed confidence that the strengthening of nalas as part of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) will effectively address issues in flood-prone areas during the monsoons this year.

On the city’s rising population, KTR stressed the need to develop robust running sanitation management. He said that the rapid expansion of the city has resulted in garbage generation in a large amount.

The meeting was held at Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) office at Nanakramguda. Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose, and deputy commissioners attended the meeting.