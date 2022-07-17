As per CCTV evidence, men who offered namaz in Lulu Mall not Muslim

A group of people who offered namaz in Lulu Mall are supposedly not Muslims. CCTV evidence verified that since the beginning of the incident, it was a purposeful prank intended to tarnish the mall and incite communal hatred.

A controversy broke out after a video went viral showing a group of eight people offering namaz in Lulu mall. Right-wing groups opposed individuals offering namaz inside the mall and requested permission from the relevant authorities to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there, which was subsequently denied.

The case was filed in response to a complaint filed by mall representatives, who stated that the individuals visible in the video were not employees of the mall. On Friday, mall officials posted posters across the property announcing that “no religious prayers would be tolerated in the mall.

++While it takes 7 to 8 mins to complete ‘Namaz’, these men in a hurry completed it in less in 18 seconds flat. Activist & social worker Tahira Hasan, who had flagged concerns of a conspiracy, says that the men were clearly ignorant that Namaz is always offered facing the Kaaba — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) July 17, 2022

A CCTV footage of eight males entering the facility together. They make no attempt to explore the mall or visit any showrooms. They did not buy anything and were not interested in snapping selfies in the mall.

They appear to be in a rush and began seeking a spot to offer Namaz. They began in the cellar, then moved on to the ground level and first floor, where they were halted by security officers. They then went to the second level, which was much less packed. Six of the men sat down right away and two others started recording videos and taking photographs.

Responding to certain regional directors of the mall, a press release claims that there is no discrimination based on any grounds. It was further said that more than 80% of the staff are Hindu while remaining from other religions.