As police keeps a vigil, cow vigilantism reduces in Hyderabad, nearby areas

Hyderabad: Contrary to the popular saying: lull before a storm, the case is otherwise for cow vigilantes (popularly known as gau rakshaks) in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Groups of cow vigilantes who would patrol late at night seems to have disappeared or gone underground after police started ‘visiting’ to prevent communal flare-ups ahead of the Bakri Eid festival.

The cow vigilantes have temporarily left the city and moved to neighbouring states. Noted cow vigilante ‘Kallu Singh,’ is not available in his house located in Dhoolpet. When questioned about his whereabouts, neighbours said Kallu Singh is mostly active on social media platforms.

Kallu Sing’s family said that he has left the city. “The police regularly come and enquire about him. He is doing a good job,” a family member said.

A few cow vigilantes’ mobiles are allegedly switched off. As per sources, they are in touch with a few friends and relatives through WhatsApp.

Ajay Singh, another famous cow vigilante is keeping a low profile and has limited his interaction with local people. Police foresee a standoff between local Muslim groups and cow vigilantes over the transportation and sale of cattle.

According to police, cow vigilantes, who were active until a week ago in uploading videos of their ‘catch’ on social media, are not posting anything.

Police has prepared a record stating the names of cow vigilantes in order to keep surveillance.

The suspended BJP MLA, T Raja Singh, known for his championing of cow protection and hate speech, has been absent from the scene. He hasn’t been seen in action for the past two weeks.

Close confidants of the MLA said following some unsavoury incidents Singh has decided not to indulge in any trouble, given that the party’s high command is considering revoking his suspension.

Last year, Raja Singh was suspended following his derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. He was detained under the Preventive Detention Act and spend around two months in Cherlapally Central Prison.

He was later released on bail by the Telangana High Court.

Cow vigilantes said that if they receive an information regarding illegal cattle trading or transportation, they will pass it on to the police.