As summer kicks in, demand for earthen pots rises in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The temperature in Telangana’s Hyderabad reached up to 40 degree Celsius in some places in the last few days. Aside from the untimely rains occasionally, the temperatures are very high in the city. This has made earthen pots gain popular demand in the state.

Earthen pots are one of the most used things in summer as they keep the water cool and healthy.

A seller of the earthen pots, Ramesh says, “I have been doing this business for the last 8 years. We sell it for 4-5 months a year. We get these from Mahabub Nagar and Nizamabad. We sell it for Rs.250 per piece. Due to untimely rains, the business was less. But, as the heat increases, the business will be good.”

“The water in these pots will be cold and very good. It is also very good for your health. We buy these pots every year. It is very good than the water cooled in the fridge”, a customer named Vijay Kumar said.

Another customer, Irshad said, “We get pots, bottles, jugs and other things made of mud here. It is very good during the summer season. The water will also be cold in it.”

Earlier, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre informed that the temperature in some parts of Telangana is likely to rise up to 40 degree Celsius.

“In Hyderabad and surroundings, we are expecting temperatures between 39 degrees. The rest of the state is expecting more than 40 degrees and the northern part is expecting around 41 degrees. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, a maximum of 37 degrees has been reported in the past 24 hours. Temperatures up to 39 to 40 degrees are expected in the GHMC limits in the coming days”, said Sravani, Scientist C of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.