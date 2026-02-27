Asaduddin Owaisi asks people to gear up for SIR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, February 27, asked people not be lethargic when it comes to Special Intensive Revision.

“The BJP wants to delete the names in SIR and question people’s citizenship. You all should not be lazy and immediately prepare for it,” he said, adding that his party is taking all steps to ensure it is a hassle-free exercise.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list is all set to begin in April in Telangana. Booth-level officers (BLOs) in Hyderabad and other districts have already begun the process of linking names with the 2002 electoral roll, a step commonly referred to as progeny mapping.

Speaking at the Youm-Ul-Quran held at Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk, Owaisi said that the Supreme Court will hear the Citizenship Amendment Act case in May, and it was difficult to say what the outcome would be. “In view of the developments, we should be extra careful,” he said.

Owaisi condemns Modi’s visit to Israel

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, saying that the government of India is aligning itself with forces responsible for the oppression of Muslims, while remaining silent on atrocities committed against minorities.

He slammed the PM for failing to condemn the “terrorism” unleashed by Israel and the deaths of Palestinians during the recent Gaza invasion. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have condemned the killings by Israel in Palestine. He should have condemned Hamas as well as Israel,” he said.

Ruling parties encouraging hatred against minorities: Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP condemned the demolition of the Vemulawada Dargah, calling it a deliberate assault on religious freedom and a dangerous signal that minority places of worship are being selectively targeted under the guise of administration.

Expressing concern, Owaisi said there was an alarming rise in hate crimes, mob violence, and targeted attacks against Muslims across the country, particularly during the holy month of Ramzan and accused ruling establishments of encouraging an atmosphere of fear and hatred.