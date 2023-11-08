Asaduddin Owaisi assures development of Charminar constituency after elections

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), addressed concerns regarding the lack of development and the performance of his party’s leaders in the Old City.

He assured that road-widening and restoration projects in the Charminar Assembly constituency would be undertaken after the elections.

During a public meeting, Owaisi highlighted the importance of party unity and urged everyone to disregard media reports suggesting a rift within the party.

He stressed that securing the Charminar seat is their top priority, and they will fully support their candidate.

Owaisi also tried to take credit for the developmental initiatives carried out by the Municipal Administration over the past 4.5 to 5 years, such as the restoration of Khursheed Jah Devdi, Sardar Mahal, Khilwat community hall, and more.

It is worth noting that the AIMIM is facing a growing backlash for what many residents perceive as a lack of progress in the Old City area, despite the party being in power for several decades and maintaining a powerful alliance with the present and previous governments.

Concerned citizens have voiced grievances about the absence of essential amenities such as the Metro Rail, substandard road conditions, and inadequate representation in housing allotments like the 2BHK scheme.

These issues have ignited debates and questions among the local populace, urging political leaders to address the pressing needs of the Old City to foster meaningful improvements in the region.

Continuing his campaign, Owaisi cautioned the public about politicians from other parties who might make promises during their campaigns. He encouraged voters to be discerning when casting their ballots.

To party leaders, Owaisi stressed the importance of using appropriate language during speeches, given the Model Code of Conduct’s enforcement. He reminded them that there are ways to counter opposition arguments without resorting to provocation and urged them to seek police assistance if needed.

Owaisi also encouraged party corporators to actively engage in promoting the party’s message in their respective areas and participate in campaign led by Mir Zulfeqar Ali.