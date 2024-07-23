Asaduddin Owaisi condemns lifting of ban on govt employees in RSS activities

New Delhi: Countering the government after it permitted government employees to participate in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the decision “wrong.”

“After the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Nehru’s government banned the RSS. The ban was lifted because they had to agree that they would respect the Indian Constitution, they would respect the national flag of India, and they had to give their written Constitution, and in that, there were many conditions under which they would not participate in politics,” Owaisi told reporters.

Today, this BJP-NDA government is permitting that organization so that government servants can take part in the activities of the RSS. So, I think this is wrong because the membership form of the RSS says that they do not consider the diversity of India. They swear on Hindu Rashtra. I believe that all cultural organisations should not be permitted,” Owaisi added.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said on Monday that a serving government functionary cannot be a member of any political organisation.

An order reportedly issued by the Ministry of Personnel that permits government servants to part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has resulted in a war of words between the opposition and the BJP.

Opposition leaders react to lifting of ban

“This calls into question the neutrality of bureaucracy itself. A serving government functionary cannot be a member of any political organisation. There was a reason why membership in the organisation was banned. The government should explain why they reinstated the ban,” Chidambaram told ANI.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil said that making employees attend events of an organisation is not right.

It should not be done. Making government employees attend events of an organisation that has its thought process will divert them from the main objectives of the government,” Patil said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the reason that the NTA or UPSC is in a bad state is that the people of the RSS are getting into them.

“I think it’s a collaboration between the BJP and the RSS. A few days ago, when Mohan Bhagwat said something about God and Superman, I think the BJP issued such a ruling to remove his resentment. Today, be it NTA or UPSC, the reason for these institutions being in a bad state is that the people of the RSS are getting into them,” Gogoi said.

RJD leader Manoj Jha said, “If it were in my hands, then I would really want to ask Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to look at what is happening in your country. I want to ask the ally partners of the NDA, JDU, and TDP: What are you guys thinking?”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that this is “shameful.”

“Earlier, ED, CBI, and IT were all doing khaki work wearing khaki shorts. It is shameful that today our bureaucrats, who should work for Bharat Mata and the government should promote it, will now work keeping their ideology in mind; this is shameful.”

On the decision of government employees to participate in RSS activities, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma said that Congress has always done the politics of appeasement.

“This is a welcome step for the country, and Congress has always done the politics of appeasement. RSS is the biggest cultural and social organisation in this world, which has always made sacrifices and played its role for the country,” Sharma said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya said on Monday that the “unconstitutional order” issued 58 years ago imposing a ban on government employees from taking part in RSS activities has been withdrawn by the central government.

“The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on government employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi government. The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place,” Malviya stated on X on Monday, citing the July 9 order.

“The ban was imposed because, on November 7, 1966, there was a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament. RSS-Jana Sangh mobilised support in lakhs. Many died in police firings. On November 30, 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, Indira Gandhi banned government staff from joining the RSS,” he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the Union government, alleging that the ban that was in force even during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure was removed on July 9.