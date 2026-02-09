Asaduddin Owaisi files complaint against Assam CM over ‘violent’ video

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, February 9, filed a complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for posting a “violent” video targeting the Muslim community on social media.

The now-deleted video, initially shared on the X account of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received widespread condemnation as it showed Sarma taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two Muslim people, with the caption, “point-blank shot.”

It gained massive traction, with several people calling it an open call for the genocide of Muslims in India.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment in his complaint, the Hyderabad MP said that it is the constitutional duty of authorities to protect, preserve, and safeguard the fundamental rights, constitutional values and the democratic nature of the country.

I have lodged an official complaint with @CPHydCity demanding criminal action against Himanta Sarma for his (now deleted) violent video showing him shooting Muslims. Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm. pic.twitter.com/o1OVUl6MWk — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 9, 2026

“The said post and video with the imagery used in it and statements like ‘point blank shot’ and ‘no mercy’, is a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims, promote hatred and ill-will between religious communities and incite communal violence,” he said.

He stated that Sarma actively engaged in “deliberate and malicious acts of outraging religious feelings of Muslims, promoting enmity between two religious communities, and making imputations which are prejudicial to national integration.”

The AIMIM president demanded Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar take immediate and necessary legal action against Himanta Biswa Sarma as per the law.