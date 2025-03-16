Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurates 10th branch of MS Hifz Academy.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurated the 10th branch of MS Hifz Academy in Rajendranagar.

On the occasion, senior management members of MS Education Academy were present.

Success of MS Hifz Academy

Since its inception, MS Hifz Academy has achieved remarkable success, admitting students in 8 batches so far, with 371 students completing the memorization of the Quran.

The academy aims to produce 10,000 Huffaz by the year 2036, with continuous expansion of its campus network to achieve this goal.

The Hifz program at MS Hifz Academy follows a two-year structured curriculum with clear admission criteria. The boys must have completed Grade 5, and girls must have completed Grade 4 before joining.

The academy operates separate campuses for boys and girls. The curriculum is based on a structured educational approach with memory enhancement techniques, providing each student with personalized guidance and comprehensive support.

Branches

Currently, MS Hifz Academy operates nine branches in Hyderabad and Delhi.

Hyderabad: 6 branches in Vijayanagar Colony, Santosh Nagar, Murad Nagar, Charminar, King Koti, and Toli Chowki.

Delhi: 3 branches in Zakir Nagar, Maujpur, and Sitaram Bazaar.

The establishment of the Rajendranagar campus marks a significant milestone in MS Education Academy’s mission to train 10,000 Huffaz by 2036.

Upon completing their Hifz, students continue their regular academic education, achieving further success in various fields.

One shining example is Hafiz Abdul Muheet Simal, an MS student from nursery to junior college, who recently made history by scoring 99.86 percentile in the prestigious JEE Main exam this year.

Inaugurated by Asaduddin Owaisi and attended by AIMIM leaders

On the occasion of the inauguration of 10th branch by Asaduddin Owaisi, founder and chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammed Lateef Khan said, “The launch of our 10th branch in Rajendranagar is a testament to our commitment to providing a structured and supportive environment for students to memorize the Quran with excellence. Our goal is to combine Hifz education with value-based contemporary learning, ensuring our students succeed not only in religious education but also in their personal and academic lives.”

The inauguration ceremony of MS Hifz Academy Rajendranagar Branch was attended by S. Mohammed, managing directors of MS Education Academy, Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Moazzam Hussain, executive directors Mohammed Owais Khan and Mohammed Ilyas Khan. AIMIM Corporators Mohammed Rashid Farazuddin, Sarfaraz Siddiqui, and MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig were invited as guests.