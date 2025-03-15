Raja Singh accuses Asaduddin Owaisi of creating ‘unrest’ during Holi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After a largely peaceful Holi with a few scattered incidents of communal tension in Hyderabad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Saturday, March 15 accused All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi of attempting to create unrest for political benefits.

The BJP MLA warned that if his party comes to power in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP would be forced to leave the country. Raja Singh claimed Owaisi had gone mad and asked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to get the latter’s ‘new friends’ treated in a mental hospital.

On Friday, Owaisi slammed BJP leaders and police of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly trying to prevent jummah namaz in mosques which coincided with Holi festival.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi reacted to a police officer’s threat to Muslims ahead of Holi. He said, “Some say if you’re so scared, you should not offer namaz and stay indoors. They say just like we have covered our mosques, we must cover ourselves also, or else stay indoors.”

The AIMIM chief further said, “Those who migrated to Pakistan were cowards. We will not run, we are not cowards. A chief minister said jumma namaz can be offered at home as well… Who is he to tell us what we can and cannot do?”

#WATCH | Telangana: Addressing the gathering at Hyderabad's Chowk-e-Masjid, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Some say if you're so scared, you should not offer namaz and stay indoors. They say just like we have covered our mosques, we must cover ourselves also, or else stay… pic.twitter.com/HAT1u9PF99 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

Owaisi’s targets UP cop’s remark on Holi

Owaisi’s remarks came after Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district circle officer Anuj Chaudhary, in an indirect reference to the Muslim community observing the holy month of Ramzan, suggested that those uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay inside, a statement which was later backed by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Several mosques in Uttar Pradesh were covered with tarpaulin on orders from the local administration to prevent untoward incidents during Holi celebrations.



