With 14 K police personnel, four incidents; Holi passes off peacefully in Hyderabad

Anand explained that restrictions during festivals in Hyderabad are necessary as they empower the police to act against miscreants who disturb the city's peace.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand.

Hyderabad: As many as 14,000 police personnel were deployed across Hyderabad for Holi on Friday, March 14. With four minor incidents of altercation, the festival passed off peacefully in the city.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said that despite the heavy security, the four incidents occurred during Holi and were nipped in the bud. “All in all, the festivities concluded peacefully across the city bringing a huge relief to the citizens,” Anand said.

Anand remarked that the city police personnel had to miss celebrations to ensure the safety of the people.

The city police commissioner’s statement comes as a reaction to public criticism of restrictions imposed in Hyderabad during festivals.

In an attempt to highlight the situation of police officials during festivals, Anand shared advisories by the Barabanki police in Uttar Pradesh and the Narsinghpur police in Madhya Pradesh ahead of Holi.

“Now I want to ask all those hate mongers who posted so many things against ‘police restrictions‘, Did police stop you from celebrating Holi anywhere or interfere with your festivities? Police never does that, it only takes precautions and facilitates so that everyone enjoys their festivals in an orderly manner,” the Hyderabad police commissioner asked in a post on X.

He further asked whether the Hyderabad police has ever interfered in various festivals including Hanuman Jayanti, Eid or Milad, adding that similar restriction is imposed during these festivals.

The Hyderabad police commissioner explained that restrictions during festivals in the city are necessary as they empower the police to act against miscreants who disturb peace.

