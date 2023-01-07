Asaduddin Owaisi is voter in two assembly constituencies: Congress

Hyderabad: Congress has revealed that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s name is listed in two separate assembly constituencies in the list of voters released by the Election Commission.

PCC, Vice President, G. Niranjan has sent a letter to Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar in this regard. He said that in the definitive list of Telangana voters released by the Election Commission on January 5, the name of AIMIM Supremo is listed in two assembly constituencies and this is a violation of the rules of the Election Commission.

While referring to the details of the voters’ list, Niranjan said that the name of Asaduddin Owaisi is included under serial number 906 in the Rajendranagar assembly constituency and serial number 412 in the Khairtabad assembly constituency.

He said that the registration of the name of the Member of Parliament in two assembly constituencies is a clear proof of the election missionary’s negligence. He forwarded the details of both assembly constituencies which were downloaded from the website and demanded necessary action.