Asaduddin Owaisi kicks off AIMIM’s campaign for UP polls

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi launched the party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at Bahraich on Sunday, June 14.

While the party chief declined to comment on alliances and the number of seats the party would contest, AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali Khan has been quoted by the media as saying it would contest 200 seats and could forge an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

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“We have been working hard for the past five years. In the 2022 elections, we did not have a strong organisation, but we have taken measures to correct this and appointed four zonal commissioners and strengthened the organisational structure in all 403 Assembly constituencies.” Khan stated in a recent interview.

Owaisi is set to address the public at Shankarpur Square in the Matera Assembly Constituency from 5 pm to 10 pm on Sunday.