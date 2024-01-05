Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, offered prayers at Makkah Masjid on Friday and subsequently met with people.

As the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for this year, approach, political parties are actively preparing and endeavoring to engage with the public. In Hyderabad, seven AIMIM MLAs are regularly seen in their assembly constituencies, organizing job melas and assisting people in submitting Praja Palana application forms, among other activities.

"Aimim chief @asadowaisi offered Friday Prayer and met with Public at Historic Mecca Masjid, Charminar" pic.twitter.com/kVcZQm81mX — Mohd Dastagir Ahmed (@Dastagir_Hyd) January 5, 2024

For the forthcoming elections, Congress has set an ambitious target of winning at least 12 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, while BRS aims to make a comeback after the defeat in the recently concluded assembly polls in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP is gearing up to increase its seat share, and AIMIM is likely to focus on retaining the Hyderabad MP seat.

Today, Asaduddin Owaisi not only offered prayer at Makkah Masjid but also met people in the Old City of Hyderabad.

In the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, BRS secured nine out of the 17 seats, Congress won three, BJP claimed four seats, and AIMIM retained one.