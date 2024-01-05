List of top 5 cities for women in India: Know where Hyderabad stands

Hyderabad: Hyderabad features in the list of the top five cities for women in India. The list, which includes three cities from South India, is led by Chennai.

Released by the Avtar group, India’s premier in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Solutions firm, the other two cities in the list are from the Maharashtra state. The rankings are based on the City Inclusion Score (CIS).

Hyderabad ranks fifth

Hyderabad holds the fifth position based on the CIS, incorporating the Industrial Inclusion Score (IIS) and Social Inclusion Score (SIS). While IIS evaluates the extent to which organisations in the city are inclusive to women, SIS comprises the social factors that influence the city to be more women-friendly.

All cities in the top five list have CIS scores exceeding 60.

List of top five cities for women in India

In this list of cities for women in India, four are state capitals, with Pune being the only non-capital city.

Following is the list of top five cities for women in India:

Chennai Bengaluru Pune Mumbai Hyderabad

Meanwhile, recent data from the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) reveals that Hyderabad is among the top 10 safest cities in India.

While Kolkata holds the title of the safest city with 78.2 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people in 2022, Hyderabad secures the sixth position with 266.7 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people in the same year.