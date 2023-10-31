Asaduddin Owaisi, other MPs receive Apple threat notifications

Some other MPs who received Apple threat notifications are Shahi Tharoor, Mahua Moitra and Pawan Khera.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st October 2023 12:30 pm IST
Apple threat notifications
Asaduddin Owaisi (Left) and Mahua Moitra (Right)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other opposition leaders have alleged that their phones were victims of hacking. They shared screenshots of the Apple threat notifications.

Sharing the screenshot of the warning, Owaisi wrote, “Received an Apple Threat Notification last night that attackers may be targeting my phone

ḳhuub parda hai ki chilman se lage baiThe haiñ saaf chhupte bhī nahīñ sāmne aate bhī nahīñ”

Other MPs who received warnings on phones

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted on X and said, “Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?”

Another Congress leader and party spokesperson, Pawan Khera, posted the warning sign screenshot on X where he said, “Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?.”

TMC leader Mahua Moitra also alleged that she received Apple threat notifications. She shared the screenshot and wrote, “Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia – get a life. Adani & PMO bullies – your fear makes me pity you.”

Apple threat notifications

According to the Apple website support page, Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers.

Apple says that these users are individually targeted because of who they are or what they do. Unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices, which makes these attacks much harder to detect and prevent.

