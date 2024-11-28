Asaduddin Owaisi reacts over Ajmer Sharif Dargah controversy

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has strongly criticized the BJP and RSS regarding the recent controversy surrounding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan.

The issue arose after a Rajasthan court accepted a petition by the Hindu Sena, claiming that the historic dargah was originally a Lord Shiva temple.

Asaduddin Owaisi highlights history of Dargah

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi emphasized the rich history of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, which has stood as a symbol of spiritual unity for over 800 years. He pointed out that the site was developed during the Mughal era under Emperor Akbar and later received contributions from the Marathas and British rulers.

Owaisi also noted that Indian Prime Ministers, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, have honored the dargah by sending ceremonial chadars.

“Why are the BJP and RSS spreading hatred against mosques and dargahs?” Owaisi questioned.

Concerns over legal precedents

Asaduddin Owaisi further expressed concerns about the conduct of lower courts, suggesting that the Places of Worship Act was being ignored.

“Why are the lower courts not upholding the Places of Worship Act?” he asked.

Owaisi accused the BJP and RSS of fostering division and undermining communal harmony. He referenced incidents like the violence in Sambhal, where five people lost their lives.

“This is not in the country’s interest. The governance of Modi and RSS is eroding brotherhood and the rule of law. They must answer for this,” Owaisi said.

Ajmer Sharif Dargah: A Symbol of Peace

Dedicated to the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah has long been a beacon of peace and spiritual harmony.

Owaisi’s remarks underscore the need to protect such historical and religious landmarks from unnecessary controversies that could harm India’s pluralistic identity.