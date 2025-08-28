Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign in Telangana

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that importance should not be given to the ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign.

“There are some social media campaigns going on, I am told. There are some reports here and there. Should importance be given to it? I do not think so,” he told media persons when asked about his reaction to the campaign.

‘Some issues will be happening’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The MP further said, ‘some issues will be happening here and there; if you want to extend it to that level, it will not be good’.

The local traders and some organizations, more in particular the Dalit activists, are supporting the ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign in the State.

The traders are alleging that the Marwari businessmen are selling adulterated goods and duplicate products, causing a huge loss to the local businessmen.

How ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign begin

The campaign started after the management of a jewellery store at Monda Market in Secunderabad attacked a man belonging to a marginalized community following a row over the parking of a car. The issue gained momentum after the trade associations and Dalit organizations launched the ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign, alleging that the Marwaris were allegedly resorting to unethical practices and causing losses to the local businessmen.

A set of BJP leaders, including Union Minister Bandi Sanjay and Madhavi Latha, stood alongside the Marwaris. The Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, also came in support of the Marwari communities in the city.

A bandh was observed in several districts of Telangana on August 22 to support the ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign.

