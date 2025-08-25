Asaduddin Owaisi slams 130 Amendment Bill, questions President’s power

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, August 25, slammed the proposed 130th Amendment Bill, raising questions over powers vested in the President of India.

“According to the Constitution, the President takes advice from the Council of Ministers. However, the proposed bill states that the President can remove the Prime Minister. How is it possible?” he asked.

Recalling the late former PM PV Narsimha Rao, he said, “Previously, a court had ordered the former prime minister to appear for an inquiry. Rao didn’t resign from his post.” He further asked if a President ask the Prime Minister to resign?

Owaisi said that in Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs remains with the Centre, be it Delhi or Chandigarh. “Then where is independence?” he asked.

VIDEO | Speaking to reporters about the Constitution (130th) Amendment Bill, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says,"… We have stated in the Constitution that the President of India will be guided by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. This article is in the… pic.twitter.com/5uLHWZE9xF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025

The Hyderabad MP said stated that the bill has the potential to dissolve a state government. “If ministers in Opposition-ruled states are arrested, the respective state government is dissolved. If such an amendment is passed, the Union government should have no role in investigations against those arrested, he said.

“If you are really talking about morality, then make this law that whoever is arrested will not join the ruling party’s government in the Centre. Why don’t you include that? Do all these things; your intentions, your real motive, will then become clear,” he remarked.

130 Amendment Bill

On August 20, the Union government proposed three bills for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, chief ministers or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

If any one of them is arrested and detained in custody for consecutive 30 days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their job on the 31st day.

These bills are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Interestingly, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji had not resigned from their posts ever after their arrests on different charges.

Shah said the bill was needed to “uphold political morality” after Kejriwal continued to hold office. “In the past 75 years, many Chief Ministers and Ministers have gone to jail, and all of them resigned. But for the first time in Delhi, a chief minister was running a government while in jail. Hence, the question arises—should the Constitution be amended or not?” Shah said.

With inputs from PTI