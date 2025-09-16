Asaduddin Owaisi slams FIR in UP, shares poetic verse on Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh police against over 20 Muslim men.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district for allegedly holding up a “I Love Muhammad” banner during the recently concluded Milad-un-Nabi procession.

Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, the last messenger of Allah in Islam

Taking to X, Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the FIR by sharing a poetic verse from Tūm par maiñ laakh jān se qurbān yā Rasūl (an expression of love and reverence for the Prophet Muhammad composed by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Shair-e-Mashriq):

I LOVE MOHAMMAD ﷺ @adgzonekanpur ये जुर्म नहीं है। अगर है तो इसकी हर सज़ा मंज़ूर है।



तुम पर मैं लाख जान से क़ुर्बान या-रसूल

बर आएँ मेरे दिल के भी अरमान या-रसूल



क्यों दिल से मैं फ़िदा न करूँ जान या-रसूल

रहते हैं इस में आप के अरमान या-रसूल https://t.co/8kKWY22zHC — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 15, 2025

FIR lodged for erecting ‘I Love Muhammad’ banner

On September 4, during the procession in Syed Nagar, under Rawatpur police limits, the “I Love Muhammad” banner was installed on the public road, which is usually used for Ram Navami processions.

A few right-wing elements objected to the banner. According to advocate Mohammad Imran Khan, one person named Mohit Bajpayee demanded it be taken off immediately.

Speaking to Maktoob Media, he said, “Mohit Bajpayee called the banner objectionable and a ‘new tradition.’ He staged a protest, leading to vandalism. He is a serial offender and is associated with Hindutva organisations.”

On information, police reached the spot and after several hours, the banner was removed.

Although FIR was registered against Muslims, the police refused to file a complaint against the Hindutva members. “Our complaint was not registered. Those who were the victims are booked, and those who created the ruckus and communal tensions are roaming freely,” Advocate Khan was quoted by the online news outlet.

Banner against tradition: Kanpur police

Siasat.com spoke to the SHO of Rawatpur police, who said the banner was against “parampara (tradition)” and a “deliberate move to create communal disharmony.”

“They (Muslims) created a new parampara (tradition) by erecting the banner. Based on complaints by locals, we have registered FIR against nine people and 15 unidentified individuals. Investigations are underway,” the officer said.

When asked to explain what exactly the officer meant by ‘parampara,’ the latter replied, “This is the first time they erected such banners on a public road.”

The SHO also dismissed Manoj Bajpayee’s involvement. Further investigations are underway, he said.