Asaduddin Owaisi targets Rahul Gandhi for not getting married

Hyderabad: The decision of Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to contest merely nine seats in the home State of Telangana has set off a war of words between the AIMIM and the Congress.

Holding a rally in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Owaisi got personal and targeted Rahul Gandhi for not getting married. Without taking his name, Owaisi said one should never stay single in this world because who remains single keeps venting out their frustration on others.

Telangana Assembly, which has 130 seats, goes to polls on November 30 with Owaisi’s party contesting less than 7 per cent seats.

“One thing you should remember in life is that never stay alone in the world. There should always be someone at home and those who don’t have someone, their frustration keep coming out on others. Country has a couple (Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi) who have no body at home and both put their frustration and loneliness on us and that’s why duo are behind me.”

As Owaisi made these comments, the crowd kept cheering for him.

Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Congress Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy, accusing him of having “links’ with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to ANI during a visit to Hyderabad, the AIMIM MP said, “His (Revanth Reddy) name is RSS Anna, he started his life from RSS…he won’t leave RSS”. Today, Congress’s headquarters in Hyderabad are being controlled by Mohan Bhagwat (RSS chief) and the hate words that were spoken by him (Revanth Reddy)…these are the words of RSS…”.

“He was an RSS person and will be an RSS person. He hates people who have beards and wear skull caps,” Owaisi alleged.

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.