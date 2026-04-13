Hyderabad: The world of music lost one of its brightest stars as legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that spanned over eight decades. Known for her versatile voice and unmatched talent, Asha recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 languages, becoming a true icon in the music industry.

Her contributions to Indian cinema are legendary, with timeless hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Kajra Mohabbat Wala, and Dil Cheez Kya Hai still loved by millions.

But did you know that she also left her mark on Pakistani cinema?

Asha Bhosle’s Unexpected Contribution to Pakistani Cinema

In 1995, Asha Bhosle surprised her fans by lending her voice to the Pakistani film Sargam, a move that highlighted her musical versatility. The film, directed by Syed Noor, marked the acting debuts of Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar.

Asha recorded two unforgettable songs for the film, Kya hai, yeh uljhan kya hai and Zara dholki bajao gori o, which became a huge hit among fans. This collaboration between Asha Bhosle and Adnan Sami was a rare and beautiful example of cross-border musical harmony.

Adnan Sami’s Heartfelt Tribute

Adnan Sami, who also composed the music for Sargam, shared a deeply emotional tribute after Asha’s passing. In his post, he described her as his “Mother of Melodies,” acknowledging how her voice had nurtured and inspired him throughout his career. Her influence on his music, especially their duet Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, would remain with him forever.

Meri suron wali Maa chali gaeen…

“In Ankhon ki Masti” ka noor bujh gaya,

aur “Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao” ab sirf rooh ki rukhsati par ki gayi akhri dua sa lagta hai.

Jis awaaz ne godh bankar sambhala,

aaj woh khamosh hai,

par har dhun mein unka haath ab bhi mere sir par… pic.twitter.com/Vo0bI8EUjx — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle’s Timeless Legacy

Asha Bhosle’s passing marks the end of an era, but her influence will never fade. From her first song at the age of 10 to her record-breaking career, Asha’s voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. Whether it was in Bollywood, Pakistani cinema, or her ghazals and classical songs, her impact on music is immeasurable. Her death leaves a void, but her songs will continue to echo through the hearts of fans worldwide.