ASHA workers intensify protest, form human chain in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two days after ASHA workers were detained during a protest in Hyderabad, workers in Telangana’s Sircilla district, on Monday, March 30, held a demonstration condemning the action

Led by the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers formed a human chain, denouncing the detentions and raising their long-pending demands, including a fixed monthly salary of Rs 18,000, flexible working hours and job security.

Addressing the media, CITU leader Kodam Ramana said, “For over two years, this government has consistently ignored ASHA workers and their demands.”

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers led by the Centre of Indian Trade Union formed a human chain in Telangana's Sircilla district, demanding minimum monthly salary of Rs 18,000 on Monday, March 30.



Apart from the salary, the workers sought a reduction in working… pic.twitter.com/GUgQToZ30h — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 30, 2026

The workers seek the immediate implementation of the Rs 1,500 increase in honorarium announced by the Centre, clearance of six months of arrears recommended under the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) from July to December 2021, payment for election and examination duties and dues for work carried out in leprosy and pulse polio surveys between 2022 and 2025.

They urge the government to introduce Rs 50 lakh insurance cover, Rs 50,000 towards last rites in the event of a death in the family and extension of Provident Fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits.