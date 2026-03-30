ASHA workers intensify protest, form human chain in Telangana

Apart from the salary, the workers sought reduction in working hours.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th March 2026 6:45 pm IST|   Updated: 30th March 2026 7:01 pm IST
CITU leader addresses the media during a protest in Sircilla
CITU leader addresses the media during a protest in Sircilla

Hyderabad: Two days after ASHA workers were detained during a protest in Hyderabad, workers in Telangana’s Sircilla district, on Monday, March 30, held a demonstration condemning the action

Led by the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers formed a human chain, denouncing the detentions and raising their long-pending demands, including a fixed monthly salary of Rs 18,000, flexible working hours and job security.

Addressing the media, CITU leader Kodam Ramana said, “For over two years, this government has consistently ignored ASHA workers and their demands.”

Subhan Bakery

They urge the government to introduce Rs 50 lakh insurance cover, Rs 50,000 towards last rites in the event of a death in the family and extension of Provident Fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th March 2026 6:45 pm IST|   Updated: 30th March 2026 7:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button