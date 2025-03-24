ASHA workers protest at Koti, demand increment of wages

Hyderabad: ASHA workers under the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged a protest at the health commissioner’s office on Monday, March 24, demanding higher wages and new recruitment. Several workers were detained during the demonstration.

ASHA workers have long been demanding a salary increase. ASHA Workers’ President Santhoshi told Siasat.com that the Congress party had promised to raise their salaries to Rs 15,000 per month in its manifesto but is yet to fulfil it.

Police crackdown on protestors

According to Santhoshi, police attempted to prevent the protest, warning workers on Sunday night and detaining several on Monday morning. “Three police officials came to my house this morning, and many ASHA workers were placed under house arrest,” she alleged. Some workers were also detained while conducting a field survey.

Videos on social media show ASHA workers being detained during a protest at the health commissioner’s office in Koti. Some sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Key demands

A wage increase

Recruitment of new ASHA workers

Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for families of deceased workers

Santhoshi claimed that since the Congress came to power, no fresh recruitment has taken place, increasing the workload on existing workers. “Several ASHA workers have suffered high blood pressure and heart attacks due to excessive workload,” she said.

Telangana initially had 32,000 ASHA workers, but the number has now dropped to 28,162. The protestors urged the state government to recognize them as a legitimate workforce and fulfil their demands.