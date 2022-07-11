Ashish Bhatia, Nandini win MTV Roadies 18

Mumbai: MTV’s Roadies 18 has come to an end with Ashish Bhatia and Nandini emerging as the winner of the reality show.

This time Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped into the shoes of host Rannvijay Singh in the reality show MTV ‘Roadies 18 Journey to South Africa’. The new format also included the ‘Buddy Pairs’ concept which teamed new contestants with former Roadies.

After a week of challenges and elimination, Ashish and Nandini beat the pairings of Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora, Jaswanth Bopanna, and Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania to emerge as the winner. They became the ‘Ultimate Champions’ of the new season.

Sonu said: “I am very happy for both Ashish Bhatia and Nandini. They displayed immense focus and determination, coupled with a keen acumen for strategy, from get-go. Playing host on MTV ‘Roadies 18- Journey in South Africa’ will always be special to me, having seen all the contestants embody the true Roadies spirit on this journey. Guiding and mentoring them has been a wonderful experience.”

Speaking about his win, Ashish, who is an actor, dancer, choreographer and internet personality shared: “I am excited and overwhelmed, all at the same time.”

On the other hand, Nandini, a fitness trainer and an athlete, too added expressing her joy over the victory: “I cannot describe how amazing this is for me. MTV ‘Roadies Journey in South Africa’ pushed me to bring the best version of myself each day, with every task.”

“This victory feels surreal. Seems like God was preparing me to win this show the whole time,” she concluded.