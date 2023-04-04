Ashok Gehlot approves Rs 736 crore for interest-free crop loans to farmers

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 736 crore for interest-free crop loans to the farmers of the state.

According to a statement, the chief minister has approved a grant of Rs 560 crore for farmers under interest-free crop loan subsidy scheme and Rs 176 crore under compensatory interest subsidy scheme.

According to the statement, a five percent interest subsidy will be given to the farmers who repay the longterm agriculture cooperative loan on time. Gehlot has approved the grant proposal. He has also allowed permission to give subsidy on housing loans to the farmers who have built houses on their farms.

Under this, the farmers who have repaid their long-term agricultural cooperative loans on time from April 1, 2014 will get a five percent interest subsidy every year from the state government.

Along with this, from the financial year 2023-24, a five percent interest subsidy will be given every year to the farmers who have taken housing loans to build houses on their farms.

In the budget 2023-24, Gehlot had made announcement about interest-free crop loan distribution scheme and interest subsidy for farmers.

According to another decision, the state government will provide 35,000 quintals of high quality seeds free of cost to more than 1.25 lakh farmers of the state at a cost of Rs 15 crore.