Ashoka University professor Ali Khan sent to judicial custody

The arrest of the Ashoka University professor led to outrage as the police action was perceived as an assault on free speech.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 20th May 2025 6:39 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Ashoka University assistant professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad
Ashoka University assistant professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested by the Haryana police over a Facebook post on Operation Sindoor, has been sent to judicial custody after a local court declined the police’s request for his 7-day custody.

A district court in Sonepat remanded him to judicial custody after he spent two days in police custody following his arrest.

The arrest was made on Sunday based on a complaint filed by the general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Yuva Morcha in Haryana, Yogesh Jatheri. Khan was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to inciting armed rebellion or subversive activities and insulting religious beliefs and disturbing communal harmony.

MS Creative School

The arrest of the Ashoka University professor led to outrage as the police action was perceived as an assault on free speech.

On May 19, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Mahmudabad’s urgent plea against his arrest later this week.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 20th May 2025 6:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button