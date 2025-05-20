Ashoka University professor Ali Khan sent to judicial custody

Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested by the Haryana police over a Facebook post on Operation Sindoor, has been sent to judicial custody after a local court declined the police’s request for his 7-day custody.

A district court in Sonepat remanded him to judicial custody after he spent two days in police custody following his arrest.

The arrest was made on Sunday based on a complaint filed by the general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Yuva Morcha in Haryana, Yogesh Jatheri. Khan was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to inciting armed rebellion or subversive activities and insulting religious beliefs and disturbing communal harmony.

The arrest of the Ashoka University professor led to outrage as the police action was perceived as an assault on free speech.

On May 19, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Mahmudabad’s urgent plea against his arrest later this week.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)