Ashoka University students show solidarity with Palestine at graduate ceremony

Students of Ashoka University displayed pro-Palestine placards during their graduation day ceremony held on May 24.

A video from the ceremony recently has surfaced on social media platforms, showing some students hob. placards such as ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Stop Genocide’.

The student union has been demanding that Ashoka University cut all ties with Tel Aviv University.

In May this year, a petition was submitted to the college authorities expressing deep concerns over the institution’s ties-ups with Tel Aviv University and urged to cut all ties with the Israeli University, Maktoob Media reported.

Ashoka University students displayed pro-Palestine placards during the graduation ceremony, including posters that read: "Free Palestine", "Stop genocide" and "cut ties now."



The students have been protesting Ashoka’s collaboration with Israeli institutions.



“The university’s collaboration with institutions involved in human rights violations undermines our commitment to justice and human rights. This includes Tel Aviv’s ties with Israeli weapons manufacturers like Elbit Systems. Professors from Tel Aviv University have been involved in drafting the Israeli Occupation Force’s (IOF) code of ethics, providing legal defense to IOF members for war crimes and drafting doctrines that dictate military operations,” the petition read.

Tel Aviv and Ashoka University are engaged in a research partnership that includes Israeli faculties’ guest lectures and so on.

However, on May 7, Ashoka University shunted down the petition stating “the institution does not involve in political stands”.

“Under no circumstances would consider ending its ties with Tel Aviv University over the matter. The university does not take political stances,” the Ashoka administration said, as quoted by student body representatives.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been engaged in military operations against Hamas resulting in continuous bombardment on Palestinian civilians killing over 40,000 Palestinians including women and children to date.