Ashram underpass to open for public next week

New Delhi: The much-awaited Ashram underpass is likely to open for public next week after a delay of over one year.

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has finalised the construction work of the 750-metre-long underpass.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced last week during his inspection of the construction site that the underpass at the busy Ashram Chowk will be opened for public from March 22.

“In a huge relief for the residents of Delhi-NCR, the underpass at the busy Ashram Chowk will be opened for public from March 22,” Sisodia had said, adding that another underpass at Pragati Maidan will be made ready for use by May this year.

Ashram Chowk is an important link between central and south Delhi, connecting Mathura Road with Ring Road.

The foundation stone for the underpass was laid by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24, 2019 with the deadline of one year. However, the deadline was extended several times. First, the deadline was extended to March 2021, and after several extensions, now it is finally set to open on March 22.