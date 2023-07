Srinagar: Youm-e-Ashura was observed in the Kashmir valley on Saturday, 10th of Muharram, with a large number of Shia Muslims taking part in the procession from Bota Kadal to Imambara Zadibal in Srinagar.

Mourners in large numbers were seen holding banners, flags, reciting noha and beating their chest while participating in Alam and Zuljanah processions through the streets of the Old City in Srinagar.

Thousands of Shia Muslims take part in Muharram procession on Ashura in Srinagar, Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)

Kashmiri Shia Muslims offer afternoon prayer before taking out the procession in Budgam (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)

Shia Muslims distributing tahari among the mourners on the eve of Ashura in Budgam (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)

Mourners donate blood on the eve of Ashura in Budgam (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)

Kashmiri Shia Muslims walk towards Imam Bara Budgam on the day of Ashura on Saturday (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)

A Kashmiri Sikh distributes juice packs among Shia mourners on the eve of Ashura in Budgam (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)

Kashmiri Shia Muslims holding banners against recent desceration Quran in Sweden and Denmark (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)