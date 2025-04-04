ASI taking proactive measures to mitigate any damage to Aurangzeb’s tomb: Govt

Union Culture Minster Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th April 2025 11:42 am IST
Aurangzeb's tomb.

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India has been continuously taking “proactive measures” in coordination with district administration to “mitigate” any damage to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra’s Khuldabad, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

He was asked whether it is a fact that tomb of Aurangzeb is an ASI-protected monument, and if so, whether these details have been “mentioned in the ASI website or removed on the pretext of recent threats”.

“The tomb of Aurangzeb at Khuldabad, district Aurangabad, Maharashtra is an ASI-protected monument. The details are available at ASI’s website,” Shekhawat said.

The tomb of Aurangzeb is under jurisdiction of Aurangabad Circle of the ASI.

The Union minister was also asked whether it has come to notice of the ASI that this particular protected monument is under threat of demolition from extremist groups; and if so, the actions taken up by the ASI to protect this monument.

“ASI has been continuously taking proactive measures in coordination with District Administration to mitigate any damage to the protected monument. Further, action taken includes providing 12 feet high metal sheet around the tomb, concertina wire over the surrounding walls to check the trespassers, deployment of private security personnel in addition to Multi Tasking Staff and inspection on regular intervals by ASI officials,” he said.

