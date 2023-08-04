ASI team in Varanasi

Varanasi: A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrives to conduct scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, in Varanasi, Friday, Aug 4, 2023. ASI began survey to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. (PTI Photo)

