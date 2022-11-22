ASI to probe viral video of man offering namaz at Taj Mahal

Agra: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to probe the authenticity of a viral video purportedly showing a man offering ‘namaz’ with a woman sitting alongside him in garden area said to be inside the Taj Mahal premises.

Raj Kumar Patel, the superintending archaeologist for Agra circle of ASI, said: “We have come across a purported video going viral wherein a man is seen offering namaz in the area said to be the premises of the Taj Mahal.

“However, there is no certainty about the authenticity of the video particularly because none of our staff at Taj Mahal saw such happening. I was also present on Taj Mahal premises on Sunday but came across no such incident.”

The ASI official further said: “We are probing the matter as there is prohibition on offering ‘namaz’ on the Taj premises and it is only on masjid premises within the Taj Mahal compound where ‘namaz’ is offered every Friday, that too, by locals around Taj Mahal allocated passes.”

He said that the security check at the monument had been strengthened, especially on days when visitor turnout is much more than routine to avert such happenings on Taj Mahal premises.

Right wing Hindu activists have been protesting such incidents as they claim that the Taj Mahal was originally a Shiv temple called Tejo Mahalaya.