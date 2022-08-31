Asia cup 2022: Know list of teams, groups, schedule

Dubai: India is all set to lock horns with Hong Kong today in Asia Cup 2022 tournament in which teams are placed in two groups. As per schedule, two more matches will be held before the tournament enters into Super Four Phase.

Ahead of today’s match, India is eyeing direct qualification to the Super Four Phase whereas, Hong Kong is aiming for a shocker.

In Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong is starting its campaign whereas, India is at an advantage as it recently won the match against Pakistan.

However, the men in blue should not take the match lightly as in Asia Cup 2018, India had won the match against Hong Kong by only 26 runs.

India, Hong Kong teams

In today’s match, Rohit Sharma is going to lead the men in blue whereas, Nizakat Khan is going to be the captain of Hong Kong.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong’s squad

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (Captain), Kinchit Shah (Vice-Captain), Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Ayush Shukla, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Waheed Mohammad, Dhananjay Rao, Ateeq Iqbal.

Groups and list of teams in Asia Cup 2022

In Asia Cup 2022, the list of teams is divided into two groups i.e., A and B. Both the groups in the tournament have three teams.

Group A

India Hong Kong Pakistan

Group B

Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka

As per the point table, Afghanistan won two matches whereas, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka won one match each.

After thrashing Bangladesh by seven wickets, Afghanistan qualified for the Super Four Phase of the Asia Cup 2022.