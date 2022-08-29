Watch: Did Jay Shah refuse to hold Tricolour during India vs Pakistan match?

Dubai: Union home minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah who is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) landed into controversy after he seemed to have refused to hold the Tricolour during the India vs Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2022.

After the video went viral on social media, many politicians started raising questions.

What actually happened during India vs Pakistan match?

After a crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, one of the persons was seen offering the Tricolour to wave in support of Indian team.

In the video that is going rounds on social media, it seems that Jay Shah refused to hold the national flag.

Reacting to it, TRS social media convener Y Sathish Reddy wrote, “Jay Shah seems to have strong influence of his RSS ancestors”.

Another social media convener of TRS, Krishank also shared the video and slammed Godi media. He wrote, “If it was any non bjp leader who refused to hold the Indian Flag, the whole of BJP IT Wing would have called Anti National and the Godi Media would have day long debates on it …. Luckily its Shahenshah’s Son Jay Shah”.

If it was any non bjp leader who refused to hold the Indian Flag, the whole of BJP IT Wing would have called Anti National and the Godi Media would have day long debates on it ….

Gaurav Pandhi questioned, “Why did Jay Shah refuse to hold the Tricolor. Why such disdain towards the Indian flag?”.

Not only political leaders but many netizens also expressed their views against Jay Shah.

Netizens slam Jay Shah

When opposition parties didn't change dp to Tiranga

Godi Media was losing their sh!t



Jay Shah clearly refused to hold the Indian National Flag after India's win over Pakistan



RSS refused to hoist Indian flag for 52 years.

Amit Shah's Shahzada refused to hold Indian flag even after 75 years.



🔸Is Jay Shah allergic towards Indian Flag?

Shame on BJP And Jay Shah



Why did @JayShah



