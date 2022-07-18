Asia Cup 2022 likely to held in UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis

In the wake of a political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 is likely to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sri Lanka, which is grappling with an economic crisis, has been witnessing widespread anti-government protests for weeks. However, the situation worsened with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on a military plane.

As per media reports, SLC secretary Mohan de Silva said on Sunday, that the tournament could be played in the UAE.

The six-nation Asia Cup, comprising of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifying country is tentatively supposed to be held from August 27 to September 11.

This will be the second time in the last five years that the UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, held in a 50-over format, was held between September 15 and 28 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.