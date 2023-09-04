Asia Cup 2023: Will India qualify for Super 4 stage if rain plays spoilsport today?

After rain washed off the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, there are concerns that today’s match against Nepal, scheduled at the same venue, may also witness the same fate.

As the last match was called off due to persistent rainfall, both India and Pakistan earned one point each. Consequently, Pakistan, with three points, now tops the points table and has qualified for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

However, India, currently second in the points table with one point, must not lose today’s match against Nepal in order to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament.

If rain disrupts today’s match, both India and Nepal will receive one point. In this scenario, too, India will secure qualification for the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Despite this, Indian fans eagerly want India to win today’s match.

Teams Matches played Matches won Matches lost Points Pakistan 2 1 0 3 India 1 0 0 1 Nepal 1 0 1 0 Group A teams

As per the weather forecast, there is a 70 percent chance of rainfall at the venue during the India vs Nepal match today.

In Group B of the Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh currently hold two points each.

Tomorrow, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are scheduled to play a match that will determine which two teams advance to the next stage of the tournament.

If Afghanistan wins tomorrow’s match, all three teams will have two points, and the two teams with the highest net run rate will qualify for the next stage.

Teams Matches played Matches won Matches lost Points Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 Group B teams

Most probably, India and Pakistan from Group A and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Group B are likely to progress to the next stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

In the Super Four stage, six matches will be played, and the top two teams in the points table will compete in the final scheduled for September 17.