Asia Cup 2025 final: Is India vs Pakistan match possible?

India has already defeated Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025 and now fans are eager to know whether the two teams can play once again in the final match.

After the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match, the possibility of India vs Pakistan in the final cannot be ruled out.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka

Pakistan huffed and puffed but defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in a low-scoring Asia Cup Super Fours contest on Tuesday.

Chasing an under-par target of 134, Pakistan first raced to 45 for no loss in five overs only to slump to 80 for five in the next seven overs. Hussain Talat (32 not out) and Mohammad Nawaz (38 not out) then took them over the line.

Pakistan won with two overs to spare.

Possibility of India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025 final

Currently, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have bagged two points each. However, in the table, India is in first position whereas Pakistan and Bangladesh are in second and third positions respectively due to Net Run Rate (NRR).

As Sri Lanka lost matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan, the team is already out of the race for the final match.

Now only three matches viz India vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh and India vs Sri Lanka, are left which will decide who will enter the final.

While India and Bangladesh have two matches to play, Pakistan has only one match to play in the tournament.

The possibility of an India vs Pakistan match happening in the Asia Cup final 2025 is mostly dependent on the India vs Bangladesh and Pakistan vs Bangladesh matches.