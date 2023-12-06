Asian man arrested at Dubai Airport for smuggling 8.9 kg marijuana

The accused claimed that the powdered drug was henna.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 5:56 pm IST
Asian man arrested at Dubai Airport for smuggling 8.9kg marijuana
Photo: Dubai Customs/X

Abu Dhabi: An Asian man has been arrested at Dubai International Airport (DXB) for trying to smuggle 8.9 kg of marijuana into the country.

Dubai Customs officers became suspicious of the man’s bag during baggage screening due to its unusual density.

Also Read
UAE opens registration for Haj 2024

Officers conducted a thorough search and seized plastic wraps containing what the man claimed was henna powder.

MS Education Academy

The suspect was handed over to the competent authorities for legal action.

The increasing number of passengers in Dubai necessitates increased security measures to prevent the smuggling of prohibited substances.

Dubai Customs conducted 783 seizures at Dubai airports from January to September 2023, with 540 cases related to drug offences, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 5:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button