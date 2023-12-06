Asian man arrested at Dubai Airport for smuggling 8.9 kg marijuana

Abu Dhabi: An Asian man has been arrested at Dubai International Airport (DXB) for trying to smuggle 8.9 kg of marijuana into the country.

Dubai Customs officers became suspicious of the man’s bag during baggage screening due to its unusual density.

Officers conducted a thorough search and seized plastic wraps containing what the man claimed was henna powder.

The suspect was handed over to the competent authorities for legal action.

The increasing number of passengers in Dubai necessitates increased security measures to prevent the smuggling of prohibited substances.

Dubai Customs conducted 783 seizures at Dubai airports from January to September 2023, with 540 cases related to drug offences, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.