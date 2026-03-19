Kashmir at this time of year is breathtaking. With the arrival of the perfect temperature, crisp mornings giving way to a gentle, golden warmth, the valley undergoes a stunning transformation. Spring has come early to the region this year, as the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Asia’s largest botanical display, has been inaugurated.

Officially welcoming the public on March 16, 2026, the garden opened its gates nearly ten days earlier than its traditional date. Nestled at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range and overlooking the serene Dal Lake, the 2026 festival features a record-breaking 1.8 million tulips across more than 70 distinct varieties.

The early bloom has already drawn thousands of visitors, signalling a robust start for the valley’s spring tourism.

A record-breaking floral canvas

Spread across seven terraced levels, this year’s display is the most expansive in the garden’s history. Beyond the iconic rows of tulips in shades of crimson, gold, and violet, the Department of Floriculture has cultivated nearly 100,000 additional spring bulbs. Visitors can expect to see Hyacinths, Daffodils, Muscari and Ranunculus. The festival has also redesigned the terraces, with colour-coded flower beds meticulously arranged this year to enhance visual symmetry for photographers and tourists alike.

While the garden is already vibrant, horticultural experts predict the “peak bloom”, when the density of flowers is at its maximum, will occur between late March and the first two weeks of April.

Focus on local heritage

The 2026 tulip festival marks a shift toward a more holistic cultural experience, moving beyond a purely botanical display. For the first time, a dedicated souvenir shop has been established within the garden premises, offering tulip-themed merchandise and local mementoes.

In a collaborative effort between the Department of Floriculture and the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, the festival will also feature artisan stalls showcasing traditional Kashmiri crafts, including Pashmina shawls, intricate wood carvings, and papier-mache. Visitors can also expect stalls offering authentic local flavours, such as Kashmiri Kahwa and traditional snacks, allowing visitors to experience the valley’s culinary heritage amidst the blooms. Live traditional music sessions are scheduled throughout the festival to provide a rhythmic backdrop to the scenic views.

All details of the Tulip Garden

So if you are planning a trip to Kashmir from Hyderabad, now is the right time. Do have a look at these important details before going-

Location- Siraj Bagh, Zabarwan Range, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

Timings- 9 am to 7 pm

Entry fee- Rs. 75 per person

Peak time to visit- Late March to mid-April