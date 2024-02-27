Asia’s Top Golfer Aman Raj tees up for the Gen X in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Asia’s top golfer, PGTI Winner, and Asian Tour Player Aman Raj, took centre stage at the picturesque New Driving Range, HGA Golf Club, where he attended the inspiring Meenakshi Complimentary Golf Clinic for budding golf enthusiasts in Hyderabad.

The event held on Sunday evening aimed to promote the sport and also impart the finer nuances of golf and guide 30 promising boys, and girls players on pursuing a career in this rewarding field. The clinic’s purpose was to motivate them to improve their game and adopt the path to success.

The 27-year-old Aman Raj is widely regarded as one of the most successful professional Indian golfers. His influence on the sport has been immense. He has been actively engaged in promoting golf at various levels, especially among youngsters and aspiring golfers.

He turned professional in April 2016 as the No. 1 Amateur in India. In 2016, he won the PGTI Emerging Player of the Year title, with the highest earning among all the rookies during the season. He won his first professional tournament in the Jaipur Open in 2018 and is among the top 5 consistent players in the PTGI Order of Merit.

Aman Raj, addressing the Meenakshi Golf clinic participants, said: “Golf is more than just a game—it’s a journey of discipline, grit, and the passion to succeed.”

Mahesh Katragadda, Director of Meenakshi, who is also a Golfing enthusiast, shared his vision: “Golf is not just about swinging clubs; it is about character-building, camaraderie, and life skills.”