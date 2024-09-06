Asifabad violence: AIMIM meets Telangana DGP over arson of Muslim shops

Hyderabad: An All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) delegation led by party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi met Telangana director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitender on Friday and demanded action against those who attacked properties and mosques of Muslims in Jainoor of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district when violence had erupted against the community over an attempted rape attempt of a tribal woman.

AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, who spoke to media after the visit, said party leaders met the DGP and asked him to initiate action against those who set fire to 60 shops belonging to Muslims and five mosques in Jainoor.

“We had told the DGP that if the person who attempted to rape and kill the tribal woman should be given strict punishment. At the same time, the people who attacked Muslim properties and mosques should be identified and strict action taken against them. We have given all the details to the DGP and asked him to take action,” said Ahmed Balala.

He termed the violence as a pre-planned conspiracy to create communal trouble in the State and instil fear in Muslims. Meanwhile, Telangana DGP transferred Asifabad DSP Saidulu following the violence and posted another officer, A Karunakar in his place.

Heavy police presence has still remained in neighbouring towns in view of the violence that occurred during a protest rally held to condemn the alleged rape attempt and attack on a tribal woman last month in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

On Wednesday, September 4, a 5000-strong mob entered into residential colonies after attacking shops belonging to Muslims and set ablaze vehicles and shops. The mob outnumbered the policemen who could not control the arsonists. It was only after reinforcements arrived that the police managed to chase away the mob, but not before a lot of damage was done to Muslim properties.