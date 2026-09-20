Asim Azhar grooves to rumoured girlfriend Hania’s song Pablo

Hania released Pablo as her debut song earlier this month. The track, which also features a surprise message from Rakhi Sawant, is being viewed as Hania’s response to her critics and online trolls.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Asim Azhar performing on stage and a woman sitting on the ground with a bandana and sunglasses.
Instagram - Asim Azhar & Hania Aamir

Islamabad: Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has once again grabbed attention over his rumoured romance with actress Hania Aamir. This time, it was his unexpected musical gesture at a recent concert that sent fans into a frenzy.

A video from the show is going viral on social media, showing Asim playing Hania’s debut track Pablo. The singer appeared to thoroughly enjoy the song as he grooved along with his team on stage. According to reports, Asim even chose the viral number to close his concert.

The moment quickly caught the attention of fans, especially amid renewed rumours surrounding Asim and Hania’s relationship. While neither celebrity has confirmed that they are together, their recent interactions and public support for each other continue to fuel speculation.

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Asim had also praised Pablo during a recent interview, calling it a “banger.” He appreciated Hania’s expressive personality and said he would like to see more Pakistani women entering the pop music space.

Hania released Pablo as her debut song earlier this month. The track, which also features a surprise message from Rakhi Sawant, is being viewed as Hania’s response to her critics and online trolls.

Asim and Hania were previously linked before going their separate ways. With the singer now publicly supporting her debut track and enjoying it on stage, fans are once again wondering whether there is more to their equation than friendship.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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