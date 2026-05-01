Asim Azhar soft launches relationship with Hania Aamir, pic viral

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar may still be avoiding the official tag, but their recent appearances are doing all the talking. From concert moments to now a USA tour photo dump on his Instagram, the two are giving fans just enough to believe that something is clearly brewing again.

After that viral concert moment where Asim leaned from the stage, held Hania’s hand and kept the internet busy with their eye contact, the singer has now dropped a USA tour photo dump that has only added more fuel to the fire.

The post, shared by Lahore Beyond, featured Asim from his USA tour, but fans quickly shifted their focus to the photos where Hania appeared to be present. In one picture, a woman in a hoodie is seen walking beside Asim, while another slide reportedly shows her from the back with a flower emoji covering the face. Another picture of Hania smiling with headphones only made fans even more sure.

And the comment section did not waste time.

One user asked, “THIRD PHOTO IS THAT BHABI???” while another replied, “Yes its hania.” A fan wrote, “SOFT LAUNCH HO GAYA GUYSSS,” while others pointed out, “3 & 7th slide has my entire heart” and “Her glasses in 14th slide.”

For a couple that once had a very public fallout, this new phase feels less like random coincidence and more like a slow, careful comeback. No official statement, no direct caption, no relationship tag. Just enough pictures, gestures and public appearances to keep the internet doing the rest.

At this point, whether they call it love, friendship or a soft launch, fans have already made up their mind.