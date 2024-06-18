Asim Riaz enjoys Eid in Jammu, confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 exit

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been making headlines ever since the team started shooting for the new season in Romania. Recently, it was reported that popular contestant Asim Riaz has been ousted from the show following a major showdown with co-contestants Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and host Rohit Shetty.

Although neither Asim nor the show’s makers confirmed his exit initially, Asim Riaz’s latest post has now made it clear. He has returned to India and celebrated Eid al-Adha on Monday with his family in Jammu, sharing a photo of himself in a black kurta on Instagram.

He was also spotted celebrating with friends and family members, with videos of the festivities circulating online.

According to reports, the trouble began during a stunt when Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot got into an argument. Abhishek Kumar supported Shalin, escalating the situation. When host Rohit Shetty tried to intervene, Asim reportedly misbehaved in front of him. Although Rohit was ready to let it go, Asim chose to walk out of the show.

