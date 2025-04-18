Mumbai: Model, actor, and rapper Asim Riaz is once again making headlines and like always, not for the best reasons. After being ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in 2024 following a major spat with host Rohit Shetty and fellow contestants, Asim has now found himself at the center of another controversy.

Asim Riaz ousted from Battleground

Asim has been removed from the reality show Battleground after a fiery altercation with co-judges Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan, according to a latest report by India Today. The incident reportedly took place on April 17 and escalated quickly, forcing the production team to step in and cancel the shoot.

It is being said that a heated war of words erupted between Asim and Abhishek during filming, sparking chaos on the sets and ultimately leading to Asim’s abrupt exit from the show.

While no official statement has been released yet, discussions are reportedly underway between Asim’s team and the show’s producers to resolve the matter.

This marks yet another controversy in Asim’s reality TV journey, raising questions about his temperament and professional conduct on set. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on this.