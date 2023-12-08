Asim Riaz on break-up with Himanshi Khurana, ‘Told her to write…’

‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have finally parted ways.

On Thursday, after Himanshi gave her “final statement” regarding their breakup, Asim also opened up on X (formerly Twitter) and agreed that they “sacrificed love for different religious beliefs.”

Asim wrote, “Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy.”

Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our… — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 7, 2023

On Wednesday, Himanshi took to social media and announced her break up with Asim.

In a note, she wrote, “YES, we are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs.”

Himanshi, who belongs to a Punjabi Sikh family. On the other hand, Asim is a Muslim. He hails from Jammu. The two met during their stints in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and soon fell in love with each other. After coming out from ‘Bigg Boss’.

In another social media post, Himanshi wrote, “When we tried…But we could not find a solution for our life…You still love each other but luck is not supporting happily ever after…No hate only love…That’s called mature decision.”

The duo also featured together in several love songs like ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’, ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’, and ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ among others.