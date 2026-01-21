Mumbai: Asin Thottumkal is a popular actress who ruled South Indian cinema and Bollywood for many years. She became famous with hit Tamil and Telugu films like Ghajini, M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi and Pokiri (Tamil film). Her natural acting and simple girl next door image helped her gain a strong fan base across languages.

However, she quit the film industry after her marriage. Asin married her beau and Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

After many quiet years, Asin is trending again because she and her husband recently completed 10 years of marriage. On January 19, her husband shared rare and unseen pictures from their wedding, which quickly went viral on social media. Fans were happy to see Asin again and praised her timeless beauty.

Anniversary post that won hearts

Asin’s husband Rahul Sharma shared a heartfelt message on X, formerly Twitter. He called Asin the “co-founder of everything that matters” in his life and wished her a happy 10th anniversary. Along with the note, he posted a beautiful photo of Asin in a white wedding gown and a recent picture of the couple together at a restaurant. Asin also marked the day in a simple way by sharing a story with their daughter’s sand drawing, captioned “10 years and counting.”

10 blissful years…



She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers!



Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life… pic.twitter.com/rOIyXtyoyF — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) January 19, 2026

Who is Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma is the co-founder and CEO of Micromax Informatics, one of India’s leading mobile phone brands. He started his business journey in 2000 with a loan of Rs 3 lakh from his father. Micromax became a household name by making affordable phones. His current net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1,300 crore. He is also the founder of Revolt Intellicorp, India’s first AI based electric motorcycle company.

Asin’s journey in Indian film industry

Asin became a national star after her Bollywood debut in Ghajini, opposite Aamir Khan. The film was a blockbuster and changed her career completely. She later acted in successful Hindi movies such as Ready, Bol Bachchan, Housefull 2, London Dreams and Khiladi 786. At her peak, Asin was one of the most in demand actresses in India.

After reaching the top, Asin surprised fans by stepping away from films after her marriage. Her last film was All Is Well in 2015. Since then, she has stayed away from movies and public events, choosing to focus on her personal life. This sudden break made fans curious, and many kept waiting for her return.